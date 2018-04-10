ICOBID Market Capitalization Achieves $109,976.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ICOBID has a market cap of $109,976.00 and $113.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, ICOBID has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00044216 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.60 or 3.38421000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00209878 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004112 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002499 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EcoCoin (ECO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002052 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

