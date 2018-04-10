Iconic 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.00 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Iconic has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market capitalization of $42,412.00 and $14.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00177937 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000380 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000955 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.