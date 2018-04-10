ICOS (ICOS) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, ICOS has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICOS has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $12,321.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOS token can now be purchased for $23.61 or 0.00346137 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00756544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00176957 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ICOS

ICOS’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 579,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,754 tokens. ICOS’s official website is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICOS

ICOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase ICOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICOS must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

