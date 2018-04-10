IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $87.10 on Monday. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $4,396.73, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $305.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other IDACORP news, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/idacorp-ida-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine-updated.html.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.