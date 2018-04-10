IDEX Co. (IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce sales of $600.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $612.70 million. IDEX reported sales of $553.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $600.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price target on IDEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.56.

IDEX (IEX) opened at $142.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10,927.71, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $150.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “IDEX Co. (IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.91 Million” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/idex-co-iex-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-600-91-million-updated-updated.html.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.