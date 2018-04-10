IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for $1,603.28 or 0.23641600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,489.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00760475 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00183039 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00039194 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055257 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.