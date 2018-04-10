iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $70.25 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $70.25 million and approximately $898,020.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00012840 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00765768 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00176385 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC’s genesis date was April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bancor Network, Livecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Binance, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to purchase iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

