Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,530 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,569,707 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 512,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.17 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $196,217.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

