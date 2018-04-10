22,500 Shares in Humana (HUM) Purchased by Iguana Healthcare Management LLC

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. Humana accounts for about 3.6% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,729,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,661 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 274,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,378,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 423,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,171,000 after purchasing an additional 228,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 785.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 221,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,922,000 after purchasing an additional 196,398 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.21.

Humana stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.84. The company had a trading volume of 456,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,548. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $210.01 and a fifty-two week high of $293.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39,065.17, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Humana will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.08%.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $326,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,047.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total transaction of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,660 shares of company stock worth $8,668,218 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

