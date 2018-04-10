Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,982.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Waldron LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 15th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.96.

GSK traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. 3,707,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $99,003.80, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $44.53.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 130.63%. equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.85%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

