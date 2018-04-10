Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Merus NV (MRUS)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Merus accounts for approximately 1.3% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned 0.52% of Merus worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Merus by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 19,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,425. Merus NV has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $327.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Merus Profile

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

