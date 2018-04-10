Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Has $865,000 Position in Corium International (CORI)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned 0.25% of Corium International worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Corium International during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Corium International in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CORI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Corium International stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 166,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,950. Corium International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $377.86, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. analysts expect that Corium International will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $595,640.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,395,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corium International Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

