II-VI (IIVI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a report published on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. increased their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 744,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. II-VI has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,987,000 after acquiring an additional 91,739 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “II-VI (IIVI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ii-vi-iivi-coverage-initiated-at-da-davidson-updated-updated-updated.html.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.