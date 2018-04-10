II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

II-VI stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 744,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71. II-VI has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in II-VI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in II-VI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

