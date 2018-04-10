Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,745 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in II-VI by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 737,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,140. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2,549.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 11,745 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/ii-vi-inc-iivi-position-cut-by-paloma-partners-management-co-updated-updated-updated.html.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.