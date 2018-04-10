Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.39.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $230.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33,540.99, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.89. Illumina has a 12 month low of $167.98 and a 12 month high of $256.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Illumina had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.87, for a total transaction of $433,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,950.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $3,655,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,479,267.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,663. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 634.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

