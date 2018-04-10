Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price

News articles about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.3786064377452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Image Sensing Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

ISNS stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.31. Image Sensing Systems has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 14.31%.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

