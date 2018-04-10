Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Immunomedics earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2078842215348 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMMU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMU traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,252. The company has a market cap of $2,310.89, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Immunomedics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. sell-side analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 40,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,588,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Goldenberg sold 17,729 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $302,988.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,774,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,322,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers.

