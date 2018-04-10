Maxim Group Analysts Give Immutep (IMMP) a $5.00 Price Target

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been assigned a $5.00 price objective by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 159.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IMMP stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,701. Immutep has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

About Immutep

Immutep Ltd, formerly Prima BioMed Ltd., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

