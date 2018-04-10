Impact (IMX) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Impact has a total market cap of $158,096.00 and $369.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Impact has traded up 80.9% against the dollar. One Impact coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00082936 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014792 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 288.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Impact Coin Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,656,470 coins. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX. Impact’s official website is impact-coin.com.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

