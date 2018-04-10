Impax Laboratories Inc (IPXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Impax Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IPXL) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Impax Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Impax Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impax Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Impax Laboratories.

Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.13 million. Impax Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 60.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $21.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on Impax Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Impax Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

IPXL stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1,438.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Impax Laboratories has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPXL. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 279.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,031 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impax Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impax Laboratories by 470.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impax Laboratories Company Profile

Impax Laboratories, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

