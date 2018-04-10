Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,765 ($53.22) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($48.06) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 3,275 ($46.29) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a GBX 3,740 ($52.86) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($52.16).

LON IMB traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.18) on Monday, reaching GBX 2,524.50 ($35.68). 2,116,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,447 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.92).

In other news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.71), for a total value of £639,680.85 ($904,142.54).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

