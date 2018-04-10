Critical Review: Turning Point Brands (TPB) versus Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.87 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.40 Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.42 $20.20 million $1.08 19.56

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Brands. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Turning Point Brands 7.07% 55.65% 8.75%

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Turning Point Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turning Point Brands has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.08%. Given Turning Point Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Imperial Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products. The Smoking Products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, and related products, as well as finished cigars, make-your-own cigar tobaccos, and cigar wraps; and processes, packages, and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen Products segment markets and distributes liquid vapor products, tobacco vaporizer products, and other products without tobacco and nicotine, including e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products; and distributes various assortments of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets through VaporBeast and Vapor Shark, as well as distributes various vaping related products to individual consumers through Vapor Shark branded retail outlets. The company sells its products under the Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker's, Trophy, Havana Blossom, Durango, Our Pride, Big Mountain, Appalachia, Springfield Standard, Snake River, Tequila Sunrise, Fred's Choice, Old Hillside, Red Cap, Tennessee Chew, VaporBeast, and Vapor Shark brands. It sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience store, tobacco outlet, food store, mass merchandising, and drug store and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

