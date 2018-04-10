Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,108 Shares of Imperva Inc (IMPV)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.29% of Imperva worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperva in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperva by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Imperva during the 4th quarter worth $341,000.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $3,102,418.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,418.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $1,153,739.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMPV. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray raised Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Imperva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:IMPV opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.51, a P/E ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 1.67. Imperva Inc has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Imperva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

