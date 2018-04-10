ImpulseCoin (CRYPTO:IMPS) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ImpulseCoin has a total market cap of $27,613.00 and $0.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00055188 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00013005 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00086526 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022867 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00447131 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Profile

ImpulseCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. The official website for ImpulseCoin is www.impulsecoin.io. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase ImpulseCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImpulseCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

