Inchcape (LON:INCH) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INCH. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 910 ($12.86) to GBX 920 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($12.16) to GBX 825 ($11.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 738 ($10.43) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Inchcape from GBX 695 ($9.82) to GBX 690 ($9.75) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.57 ($12.26).

LON INCH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 708 ($10.01). The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a twelve month low of GBX 660.50 ($9.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 885 ($12.51).

In related news, insider Nigel Stein purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 678 ($9.58) per share, with a total value of £1,572.96 ($2,223.27).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/inchcapes-inch-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-hsbc-updated-updated.html.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company’s segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.