Incyte (INCY) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Gabelli lowered shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Incyte to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.74.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $142.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13,559.35, a PE ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.54. Incyte had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $444.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, insider David W. Gryska sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total value of $167,013.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $167,506.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 72,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

