Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.65. 46,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.21, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 10.07%. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase 500% of outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/independent-bank-co-mi-ibcp-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns all of the outstanding stock of Independent Bank (the Bank). The Bank focuses on commercial banking industry. The Bank offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.