James C. White Sells 1,250 Shares of Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) COO James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $87,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.70. 222,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,991. Independent Bank Gr has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $1,984.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Gr had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $88.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Gr will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Gr in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Gr in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Gr by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Gr Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

