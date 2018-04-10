Independent Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €42.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) target price on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report published on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($65.43) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.67 ($57.61).

Vossloh stock opened at €40.65 ($50.19) on Monday. Vossloh has a one year low of €36.60 ($45.19) and a one year high of €63.99 ($79.00).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation divisions. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

