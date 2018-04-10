Head-To-Head Survey: Indivior (INVVY) and Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Indivior (OTCMKTS: INVVY) and Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Indivior has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Indivior and Imperial Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indivior $1.09 billion 3.81 $58.00 million $1.80 16.04 Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.87 $1.79 billion $3.49 10.39

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Indivior. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Indivior does not pay a dividend. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Indivior shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indivior and Imperial Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indivior 5.31% -89.83% 21.92% Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Indivior and Imperial Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indivior 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20

Summary

Imperial Brands beats Indivior on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence worldwide. The companys product candidates focus on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and CNS disorders/schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

