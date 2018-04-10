Infinity Economics (CRYPTO:XIN) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Infinity Economics (CURRENCY:XIN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Infinity Economics coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including BitBay and InfinityCoin Exchange. In the last seven days, Infinity Economics has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. Infinity Economics has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $211,235.00 worth of Infinity Economics was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $628.86 or 0.09451690 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026502 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031891 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00651593 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00023243 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00165683 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.69 or 0.01768850 BTC.

Infinity Economics Coin Profile

Infinity Economics is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. Infinity Economics’ total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins. Infinity Economics’ official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinity Economics’ official message board is forum.infinity-economics.org. Infinity Economics’ official website is www.infinity-economics.org.

Infinity Economics Coin Trading

Infinity Economics can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: InfinityCoin Exchange and BitBay. It is not possible to buy Infinity Economics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Economics must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinity Economics using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Economics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Economics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.