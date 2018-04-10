InflationCoin (IFLT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $79.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 43.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded down 59.3% against the US dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $812,098.00 and $79.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.01 or 0.04429880 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014001 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007716 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012755 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,670,379,775 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.