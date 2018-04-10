Informa (INF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INF. Peel Hunt downgraded Informa to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($10.46) to GBX 780 ($11.02) in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 855 ($12.08) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.88) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 846 ($11.96) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 809.57 ($11.44).

INF stock opened at GBX 727.40 ($10.28) on Friday. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 773 ($10.93).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Informa’s previous dividend of $6.65.

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

