Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to Hold

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity Corporation provides specialty chemicals, carbon materials and technologies. The Company’s operating segments consists of Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. Performance Chemicals segment products consists of asphalt paving, adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, printing inks, lubricants, petroleum and other diverse industries. Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products. Ingevity Corporation is based in North Charleston, SC. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGVT. Rowe reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingevity to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Shares of NGVT traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 154,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The stock has a market cap of $3,114.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The business had revenue of $229.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 101,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals.

