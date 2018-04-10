Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.78, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 16.66%. research analysts forecast that Ingles Markets will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IMKTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

