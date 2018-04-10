Ink Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.34 Million (CRYPTO:XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Allcoin and Lbank. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $14,896.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00754123 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014653 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00177101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,741,811 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

