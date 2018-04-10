Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, EXX and ZB.COM. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $12,086.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002962 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00744028 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00179414 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00039380 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,741,811 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, BigONE, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Lbank, CoinEgg, EXX, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is not presently possible to buy Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.