Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $33,587.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Earl Williams sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $215,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,973.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,112 shares of company stock worth $832,724. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Innospec by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innospec by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Innospec by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,063,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,578,000 after purchasing an additional 117,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Innospec stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,719.11, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Innospec has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $353.80 million for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 4.73%. equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

