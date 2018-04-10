InsaneCoin Trading 13.3% Lower This Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $815,127.00 and $546.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.66 or 0.04417030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001283 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013500 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007503 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012888 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 19,073,585 coins and its circulating supply is 18,823,585 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

