Insider Buying: Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Insider Purchases 8,640 Shares of Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) insider Thomas Greco purchased 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,081 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,327.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.56 on Monday, reaching $110.35. 829,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,441. The company has a market cap of $8,278.89, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $16,576,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 54.5% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22,776.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,327 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

