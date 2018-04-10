Insider Buying: BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) insider Peter Altman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCDA stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. BioCardia Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,569.31% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%.

