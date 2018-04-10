Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois Buys 1,980 Shares

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Richard L. Duchossois purchased 1,980 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.40. The company had a trading volume of 80,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,343. The company has a market cap of $3,221.02, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.65 and a 1-year high of $279.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.44). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 54.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate.

