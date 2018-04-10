Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Insider Acquires $115,701.83 in Stock

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) insider Americas Holding Corp. Csam purchased 35,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $115,701.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Americas Holding Corp. Csam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 4th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 13,749 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $44,959.23.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 23,800 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $75,922.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 32,517 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $103,729.23.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 18,900 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $60,669.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam acquired 6,240 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $20,217.60.

On Friday, March 16th, Americas Holding Corp. Csam bought 26,684 shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $86,456.16.

CIK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,911. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-buying-credit-suisse-asset-management-income-fund-inc-cik-insider-acquires-35821-shares-of-stock-updated.html.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.