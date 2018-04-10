Jeffrey Moody Purchases 9,000 Shares of Gluskin Sheff (GS) Stock

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) insider Jeffrey Moody purchased 9,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,330.00.

Jeffrey Moody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Jeffrey Moody purchased 15,000 shares of Gluskin Sheff stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,300.00.

GS traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.81. 179,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,605. Gluskin Sheff has a 1 year low of C$14.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.20.

Gluskin Sheff (TSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$56.73 million for the quarter. Gluskin Sheff had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 70.32%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Gluskin Sheff from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.25.

Gluskin Sheff Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

