Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Director Emily Nagle Green Buys 3,100 Shares

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Director Emily Nagle Green purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $15,159.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at $40,410.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IRET opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

IRET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $6.00 price target on Investors Real Estate Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 53,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,137,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/insider-buying-investors-real-estate-trust-iret-director-acquires-15159-00-in-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of multifamily apartment communities. As of January 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 89 multifamily properties consisting of 13,786 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.