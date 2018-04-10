Roger Norwich Acquires 50,000 Shares of Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Director Roger Norwich purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

Roger Norwich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Roger Norwich purchased 40,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Roger Norwich purchased 25,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$7,250.00.

Shares of OOO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.30. 13,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,728. Otis Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.17 and a twelve month high of C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Otis Gold in a report on Thursday, April 5th.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

