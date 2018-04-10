Insider Buying: Otis Gold Corp (OOO) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) Director Roger Norwich purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Roger Norwich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 20th, Roger Norwich acquired 25,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,250.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Roger Norwich bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

OOO stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. Otis Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Otis Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp. is an exploration-stage company. The Company’s principal business activities are the acquisition of rights to explore for minerals and the exploration of acquired rights. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Idaho, the United States. Its projects include Kilgore Gold, Oakley, Hai and Gold Bug.

