WSP Global (WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard Buys 500 Shares

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.76 per share, with a total value of C$30,380.00.

TSE:WSP opened at C$57.29 on Tuesday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$47.36 and a 1 year high of C$62.59.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on WSP Global from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$57.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.25.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, façade engineering, and green building design.

