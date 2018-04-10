AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $212,900.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Peter Pace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $212,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 191,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,501.35, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.21. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.89 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

